MGA - 马尔加什阿里亚

The 马尔加什阿里亚 is the currency of 马达加斯加. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 马尔加什阿里亚 exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Madagascar Ariary is MGA, and the currency symbol is Ar. Below, you'll find 马尔加什阿里亚 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MGA rate shown below is the official rate. Available MGA rates may vary significantly.

马尔加什阿里亚 Stats

Name马尔加什阿里亚
SymbolAr
Minor unit1/5 = Iraimbilanja
Minor unit symbolIraimbilanja
Top MGA conversionMGA to USD
Top MGA chartMGA to USD chart

马尔加什阿里亚 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Iraimbilanja1, Iraimbilanja25, Ar1, Ar2, Ar4, Ar5, Ar10, Ar20, Ar50
Bank notesFreq used: Ar100, Ar200, Ar500, Ar1000, Ar2000, Ar5000, Ar10000
Central bankBanque Centrale de Madagascar
Users
马达加斯加

