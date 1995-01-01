MGA - 马尔加什阿里亚

The 马尔加什阿里亚 is the currency of 马达加斯加. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 马尔加什阿里亚 exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Madagascar Ariary is MGA, and the currency symbol is Ar. Below, you'll find 马尔加什阿里亚 rates and a currency converter.
Notice: The MGA rate shown below is the official rate. Available MGA rates may vary significantly.
|Name
|马尔加什阿里亚
|Symbol
|Ar
|Minor unit
|1/5 = Iraimbilanja
|Minor unit symbol
|Iraimbilanja
|Top MGA conversion
|MGA to USD
|Top MGA chart
|MGA to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Iraimbilanja1, Iraimbilanja25, Ar1, Ar2, Ar4, Ar5, Ar10, Ar20, Ar50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Ar100, Ar200, Ar500, Ar1000, Ar2000, Ar5000, Ar10000
|Central bank
|Banque Centrale de Madagascar
|Users
马达加斯加
马达加斯加
