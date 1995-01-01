mga
MGA - Malagassische ariary

The Malagassische ariary is the currency of Madagaskar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagassische ariary exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Madagascar Ariary is MGA, and the currency symbol is Ar. Below, you'll find Malagassische ariary rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MGA rate shown below is the official rate. Available MGA rates may vary significantly.

Select a currency

Malagassische ariary Stats

NameMalagassische ariary
SymbolAr
Minor unit1/5 = Iraimbilanja
Minor unit symbolIraimbilanja
Top MGA conversionMGA to USD
Top MGA chartMGA to USD chart

Malagassische ariary Profile

CoinsFreq used: Iraimbilanja1, Iraimbilanja25, Ar1, Ar2, Ar4, Ar5, Ar10, Ar20, Ar50
Bank notesFreq used: Ar100, Ar200, Ar500, Ar1000, Ar2000, Ar5000, Ar10000
Central bankBanque Centrale de Madagascar
Users
Madagaskar

Why are you interested in MGA?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MGA email updatesGet MGA rates on my phoneGet a MGA currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07335
GBP / EUR1.18057
USD / JPY161.577
GBP / USD1.26717
USD / CHF0.904699
USD / CAD1.36988
EUR / JPY173.429
AUD / USD0.665752

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%