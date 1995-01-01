MGA - Ariary malgaxe

mga
The Ariary malgaxe is the currency of Madagascar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ariary malgaxe exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Madagascar Ariary is MGA, and the currency symbol is Ar. Below, you'll find Ariary malgaxe rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MGA rate shown below is the official rate. Available MGA rates may vary significantly.

Ariary malgaxe Stats

NameAriary malgaxe
SymbolAr
Minor unit1/5 = Iraimbilanja
Minor unit symbolIraimbilanja
Top MGA conversionMGA to USD
Top MGA chartMGA to USD chart

Ariary malgaxe Profile

CoinsFreq used: Iraimbilanja1, Iraimbilanja25, Ar1, Ar2, Ar4, Ar5, Ar10, Ar20, Ar50
Bank notesFreq used: Ar100, Ar200, Ar500, Ar1000, Ar2000, Ar5000, Ar10000
Central bankBanque Centrale de Madagascar
Users
Madagascar

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07488
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,430
GBP / USD1,26905
USD / CHF0,903754
USD / CAD1,36727
EUR / JPY173,518
AUD / USD0,667016

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%