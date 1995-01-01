mga
MGA - Madagaskisk ariary

The Madagaskisk ariary is the currency of Madagaskar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Madagaskisk ariary exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Madagascar Ariary is MGA, and the currency symbol is Ar. Below, you'll find Madagaskisk ariary rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MGA rate shown below is the official rate. Available MGA rates may vary significantly.

Madagaskisk ariary Stats

NameMadagaskisk ariary
SymbolAr
Minor unit1/5 = Iraimbilanja
Minor unit symbolIraimbilanja
Top MGA conversionMGA to USD
Top MGA chartMGA to USD chart

Madagaskisk ariary Profile

CoinsFreq used: Iraimbilanja1, Iraimbilanja25, Ar1, Ar2, Ar4, Ar5, Ar10, Ar20, Ar50
Bank notesFreq used: Ar100, Ar200, Ar500, Ar1000, Ar2000, Ar5000, Ar10000
Central bankBanque Centrale de Madagascar
Users
Madagaskar

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07479
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,440
GBP / USD1,26896
USD / CHF0,903771
USD / CAD1,36731
EUR / JPY173,514
AUD / USD0,666917

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %