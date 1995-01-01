mga
MGA - 馬達加斯加阿里亞里

The 馬達加斯加阿里亞里 is the currency of 馬達加斯加. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 馬達加斯加阿里亞里 exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Madagascar Ariary is MGA, and the currency symbol is Ar. Below, you'll find 馬達加斯加阿里亞里 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MGA rate shown below is the official rate. Available MGA rates may vary significantly.

馬達加斯加阿里亞里 Stats

Name馬達加斯加阿里亞里
SymbolAr
Minor unit1/5 = Iraimbilanja
Minor unit symbolIraimbilanja
Top MGA conversionMGA to USD
Top MGA chartMGA to USD chart

馬達加斯加阿里亞里 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Iraimbilanja1, Iraimbilanja25, Ar1, Ar2, Ar4, Ar5, Ar10, Ar20, Ar50
Bank notesFreq used: Ar100, Ar200, Ar500, Ar1000, Ar2000, Ar5000, Ar10000
Central bankBanque Centrale de Madagascar
Users
馬達加斯加

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07479
GBP / EUR1.18063
USD / JPY161.436
GBP / USD1.26893
USD / CHF0.903793
USD / CAD1.36746
EUR / JPY173.511
AUD / USD0.666892

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%