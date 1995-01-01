MGA - 馬達加斯加阿里亞里

The 馬達加斯加阿里亞里 is the currency of 馬達加斯加. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 馬達加斯加阿里亞里 exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Madagascar Ariary is MGA , and the currency symbol is Ar. Below, you'll find 馬達加斯加阿里亞里 rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MGA rate shown below is the official rate. Available MGA rates may vary significantly.