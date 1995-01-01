mga
MGA - マダガスカルアリアリ

The マダガスカルアリアリ is the currency of マダガスカル. Our currency rankings show that the most popular マダガスカルアリアリ exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Madagascar Ariary is MGA, and the currency symbol is Ar. Below, you'll find マダガスカルアリアリ rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MGA rate shown below is the official rate. Available MGA rates may vary significantly.

マダガスカルアリアリ Stats

Nameマダガスカルアリアリ
SymbolAr
Minor unit1/5 = Iraimbilanja
Minor unit symbolIraimbilanja
Top MGA conversionMGA to USD
Top MGA chartMGA to USD chart

マダガスカルアリアリ Profile

CoinsFreq used: Iraimbilanja1, Iraimbilanja25, Ar1, Ar2, Ar4, Ar5, Ar10, Ar20, Ar50
Bank notesFreq used: Ar100, Ar200, Ar500, Ar1000, Ar2000, Ar5000, Ar10000
Central bankBanque Centrale de Madagascar
Users
マダガスカル

