MGA - マダガスカルアリアリ

The マダガスカルアリアリ is the currency of マダガスカル. Our currency rankings show that the most popular マダガスカルアリアリ exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Madagascar Ariary is MGA, and the currency symbol is Ar. Below, you'll find マダガスカルアリアリ rates and a currency converter.
Notice: The MGA rate shown below is the official rate. Available MGA rates may vary significantly.
|Name
|マダガスカルアリアリ
|Symbol
|Ar
|Minor unit
|1/5 = Iraimbilanja
|Minor unit symbol
|Iraimbilanja
|Top MGA conversion
|MGA to USD
|Top MGA chart
|MGA to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Iraimbilanja1, Iraimbilanja25, Ar1, Ar2, Ar4, Ar5, Ar10, Ar20, Ar50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Ar100, Ar200, Ar500, Ar1000, Ar2000, Ar5000, Ar10000
|Central bank
|Banque Centrale de Madagascar
|Users
マダガスカル
