mga
MGA - الأرياري المدغشقري

The الأرياري المدغشقري is the currency of مدغشقر. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الأرياري المدغشقري exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Madagascar Ariary is MGA, and the currency symbol is Ar. Below, you'll find الأرياري المدغشقري rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MGA rate shown below is the official rate. Available MGA rates may vary significantly.

Select a currency

الأرياري المدغشقري Stats

Nameالأرياري المدغشقري
SymbolAr
Minor unit1/5 = Iraimbilanja
Minor unit symbolIraimbilanja
Top MGA conversionMGA to USD
Top MGA chartMGA to USD chart

الأرياري المدغشقري Profile

CoinsFreq used: Iraimbilanja1, Iraimbilanja25, Ar1, Ar2, Ar4, Ar5, Ar10, Ar20, Ar50
Bank notesFreq used: Ar100, Ar200, Ar500, Ar1000, Ar2000, Ar5000, Ar10000
Central bankBanque Centrale de Madagascar
Users
مدغشقر

Why are you interested in MGA?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to MGA email updatesGet MGA rates on my phoneGet a MGA currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٣٧٨
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٥٠
USD / JPY١٦١٫٥٠١
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٧٦٠
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٧٨٥
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٩٧٨
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤١٧
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٥٧٨٣

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜