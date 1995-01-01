mga
MGA - Ariary malgascio

The Ariary malgascio is the currency of Madagascar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ariary malgascio exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Madagascar Ariary is MGA, and the currency symbol is Ar. Below, you'll find Ariary malgascio rates and a currency converter.

Ariary malgascio Stats

NameAriary malgascio
SymbolAr
Minor unit1/5 = Iraimbilanja
Minor unit symbolIraimbilanja
Top MGA conversionMGA to USD
Top MGA chartMGA to USD chart

Ariary malgascio Profile

CoinsFreq used: Iraimbilanja1, Iraimbilanja25, Ar1, Ar2, Ar4, Ar5, Ar10, Ar20, Ar50
Bank notesFreq used: Ar100, Ar200, Ar500, Ar1000, Ar2000, Ar5000, Ar10000
Central bankBanque Centrale de Madagascar
Users
Madagascar

