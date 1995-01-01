mga
MGA - Malagasy Ariary

The Malagasy Ariary is the currency of Madagascar. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Ariary exchange rate is the MGA to USD rate. The currency code for Madagascar Ariary is MGA, and the currency symbol is Ar. Below, you'll find Malagasy Ariary rates and a currency converter.

Notice: The MGA rate shown below is the official rate. Available MGA rates may vary significantly.

Malagasy Ariary Stats

NameMalagasy Ariary
SymbolAr
Minor unit1/5 = Iraimbilanja
Minor unit symbolIraimbilanja
Top MGA conversionMGA to USD
Top MGA chartMGA to USD chart

Malagasy Ariary Profile

CoinsFreq used: Iraimbilanja1, Iraimbilanja25, Ar1, Ar2, Ar4, Ar5, Ar10, Ar20, Ar50
Bank notesFreq used: Ar100, Ar200, Ar500, Ar1000, Ar2000, Ar5000, Ar10000
Central bankBanque Centrale de Madagascar
Users
Madagascar

