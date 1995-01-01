irr
IRR - Iranischer Rial

The Iranischer Rial is the currency of Iran. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranischer Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iran Rial is IRR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Iranischer Rial rates and a currency converter.

Iranischer Rial Stats

NameIranischer Rial
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Dinar
Minor unit symbolDinar
Top IRR conversionIRR to USD
Top IRR chartIRR to USD chart

Iranischer Rial Profile

CoinsFreq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
Bank notesFreq used: ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼500, ﷼1000, ﷼2000, ﷼5000, ﷼10000, ﷼20000, ﷼50000, ﷼100000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran
Users
Iran

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07340
GBP / EUR1,18057
USD / JPY161,562
GBP / USD1,26723
USD / CHF0,904702
USD / CAD1,36973
EUR / JPY173,421
AUD / USD0,665630

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %