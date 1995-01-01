irr
IRR - Rial iraniano

The Rial iraniano is the currency of Irã. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rial iraniano exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iran Rial is IRR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Rial iraniano rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Rial iraniano Stats

NameRial iraniano
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Dinar
Minor unit symbolDinar
Top IRR conversionIRR to USD
Top IRR chartIRR to USD chart

Rial iraniano Profile

CoinsFreq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
Bank notesFreq used: ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼500, ﷼1000, ﷼2000, ﷼5000, ﷼10000, ﷼20000, ﷼50000, ﷼100000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran
Users
Irã

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07489
GBP / EUR1,18048
USD / JPY161,427
GBP / USD1,26889
USD / CHF0,903693
USD / CAD1,36733
EUR / JPY173,517
AUD / USD0,667010

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%