IRR - Rial iraniano

The Rial iraniano is the currency of Irã. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rial iraniano exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iran Rial is IRR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Rial iraniano rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Rial iraniano
|Symbol
|﷼
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Dinar
|Minor unit symbol
|Dinar
|Top IRR conversion
|IRR to USD
|Top IRR chart
|IRR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼500, ﷼1000, ﷼2000, ﷼5000, ﷼10000, ﷼20000, ﷼50000, ﷼100000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran
|Users
Irã
Irã
I want to...Subscribe to IRR email updatesGet IRR rates on my phoneGet a IRR currency data API for my business