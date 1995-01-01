irr
IRR - 伊朗里亞爾

The 伊朗里亞爾 is the currency of 伊朗. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 伊朗里亞爾 exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iran Rial is IRR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find 伊朗里亞爾 rates and a currency converter.

伊朗里亞爾 Stats

Name伊朗里亞爾
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Dinar
Minor unit symbolDinar
Top IRR conversionIRR to USD
Top IRR chartIRR to USD chart

伊朗里亞爾 Profile

CoinsFreq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
Bank notesFreq used: ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼500, ﷼1000, ﷼2000, ﷼5000, ﷼10000, ﷼20000, ﷼50000, ﷼100000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran
Users
伊朗

