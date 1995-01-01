irr
IRR - イランリアル

The イランリアル is the currency of イラン. Our currency rankings show that the most popular イランリアル exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iran Rial is IRR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find イランリアル rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

イランリアル Stats

Nameイランリアル
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Dinar
Minor unit symbolDinar
Top IRR conversionIRR to USD
Top IRR chartIRR to USD chart

イランリアル Profile

CoinsFreq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
Bank notesFreq used: ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼500, ﷼1000, ﷼2000, ﷼5000, ﷼10000, ﷼20000, ﷼50000, ﷼100000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran
Users
イラン

Why are you interested in IRR?

I want to...

Subscribe to IRR email updatesGet IRR rates on my phoneGet a IRR currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07391
GBP / EUR1.18047
USD / JPY161.490
GBP / USD1.26772
USD / CHF0.903696
USD / CAD1.36973
EUR / JPY173.426
AUD / USD0.665877

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%