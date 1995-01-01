IRR - Iranian Rial

The Iranian Rial is the currency of Iran. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iran Rial is IRR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Iranian Rial rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Iranian Rial
|Symbol
|﷼
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Dinar
|Minor unit symbol
|Dinar
|Top IRR conversion
|IRR to USD
|Top IRR chart
|IRR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼500, ﷼1000, ﷼2000, ﷼5000, ﷼10000, ﷼20000, ﷼50000, ﷼100000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran
|Users
Iran
