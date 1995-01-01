irr
IRR - Rial iranien

The Rial iranien is the currency of Iran. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rial iranien exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iran Rial is IRR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Rial iranien rates and a currency converter.

Rial iranien Stats

NameRial iranien
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Dinar
Minor unit symbolDinar
Top IRR conversionIRR to USD
Top IRR chartIRR to USD chart

Rial iranien Profile

CoinsFreq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
Bank notesFreq used: ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼500, ﷼1000, ﷼2000, ﷼5000, ﷼10000, ﷼20000, ﷼50000, ﷼100000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran
Users
Iran

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07338
GBP / EUR1,18018
USD / JPY161,585
GBP / USD1,26679
USD / CHF0,904758
USD / CAD1,36907
EUR / JPY173,443
AUD / USD0,665912

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %