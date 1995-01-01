irr
IRR - Rial iraniano

The Rial iraniano is the currency of Iran. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rial iraniano exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iran Rial is IRR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Rial iraniano rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Rial iraniano Stats

NameRial iraniano
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Dinar
Minor unit symbolDinar
Top IRR conversionIRR to USD
Top IRR chartIRR to USD chart

Rial iraniano Profile

CoinsFreq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
Bank notesFreq used: ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼500, ﷼1000, ﷼2000, ﷼5000, ﷼10000, ﷼20000, ﷼50000, ﷼100000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran
Users
Iran

Why are you interested in IRR?

I want to...

Subscribe to IRR email updatesGet IRR rates on my phoneGet a IRR currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07362
GBP / EUR1,18028
USD / JPY161,559
GBP / USD1,26718
USD / CHF0,904461
USD / CAD1,36881
EUR / JPY173,454
AUD / USD0,666206

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%