IRR - 伊朗里亚尔

The 伊朗里亚尔 is the currency of 伊朗. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 伊朗里亚尔 exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iran Rial is IRR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find 伊朗里亚尔 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|伊朗里亚尔
|Symbol
|﷼
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Dinar
|Minor unit symbol
|Dinar
|Top IRR conversion
|IRR to USD
|Top IRR chart
|IRR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼500, ﷼1000, ﷼2000, ﷼5000, ﷼10000, ﷼20000, ﷼50000, ﷼100000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran
|Users
伊朗
