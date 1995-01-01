irr
IRR - Iransk rial

The Iransk rial is the currency of Iran. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iransk rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iran Rial is IRR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Iransk rial rates and a currency converter.

Iransk rial Stats

NameIransk rial
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Dinar
Minor unit symbolDinar
Top IRR conversionIRR to USD
Top IRR chartIRR to USD chart

Iransk rial Profile

CoinsFreq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
Bank notesFreq used: ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼500, ﷼1000, ﷼2000, ﷼5000, ﷼10000, ﷼20000, ﷼50000, ﷼100000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran
Users
Iran

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07350
GBP / EUR1,18021
USD / JPY161,567
GBP / USD1,26695
USD / CHF0,904596
USD / CAD1,36859
EUR / JPY173,442
AUD / USD0,666201

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %