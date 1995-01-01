irr
IRR - Iraanse rial

The Iraanse rial is the currency of Iran. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iraanse rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iran Rial is IRR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Iraanse rial rates and a currency converter.

Iraanse rial Stats

NameIraanse rial
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Dinar
Minor unit symbolDinar
Top IRR conversionIRR to USD
Top IRR chartIRR to USD chart

Iraanse rial Profile

CoinsFreq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
Bank notesFreq used: ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼500, ﷼1000, ﷼2000, ﷼5000, ﷼10000, ﷼20000, ﷼50000, ﷼100000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran
Users
Iran

