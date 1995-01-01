irr
IRR - Rial iraní

The Rial iraní is the currency of Irán. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rial iraní exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iran Rial is IRR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Rial iraní rates and a currency converter.

Rial iraní Stats

NameRial iraní
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Dinar
Minor unit symbolDinar
Top IRR conversionIRR to USD
Top IRR chartIRR to USD chart

Rial iraní Profile

CoinsFreq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
Bank notesFreq used: ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼500, ﷼1000, ﷼2000, ﷼5000, ﷼10000, ﷼20000, ﷼50000, ﷼100000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran
Users
Irán

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07342
GBP / EUR1,18057
USD / JPY161,572
GBP / USD1,26725
USD / CHF0,904660
USD / CAD1,36963
EUR / JPY173,435
AUD / USD0,665662

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %