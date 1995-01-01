IRR - Rial iraní

The Rial iraní is the currency of Irán. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Rial iraní exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iran Rial is IRR, and the currency symbol is ﷼. Below, you'll find Rial iraní rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Rial iraní
|Symbol
|﷼
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Dinar
|Minor unit symbol
|Dinar
|Top IRR conversion
|IRR to USD
|Top IRR chart
|IRR to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: ﷼50, ﷼100, ﷼250, ﷼500, ﷼1000
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ﷼100, ﷼200, ﷼500, ﷼1000, ﷼2000, ﷼5000, ﷼10000, ﷼20000, ﷼50000, ﷼100000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran
|Users
Irán
Irán
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1,07342
|▼
|GBP / EUR
|1,18057
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161,572
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,26725
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,904660
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,36963
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|173,435
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,665662
|▼