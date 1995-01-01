gnf
GNF - Franc Guinéen

The Franc Guinéen is the currency of Guinea. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franc Guinéen exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinea Franc is GNF, and the currency symbol is FG. Below, you'll find Franc Guinéen rates and a currency converter.

Franc Guinéen Stats

NameFranc Guinéen
SymbolFranc
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top GNF conversionGNF to USD
Top GNF chartGNF to USD chart

Franc Guinéen Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Franc100, Franc500, Franc1000, Franc5000, Franc10000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Guinea
Users
Guinea

