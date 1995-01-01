gnf
GNF - ギニアフラン

The ギニアフラン is the currency of ギニア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ギニアフラン exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinea Franc is GNF, and the currency symbol is FG. Below, you'll find ギニアフラン rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

ギニアフラン Stats

Nameギニアフラン
Symbolフラン
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top GNF conversionGNF to USD
Top GNF chartGNF to USD chart

ギニアフラン Profile

Bank notesFreq used: フラン100, フラン500, フラン1000, フラン5000, フラン10000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Guinea
Users
ギニア

Why are you interested in GNF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GNF email updatesGet GNF rates on my phoneGet a GNF currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07341
GBP / EUR1.18048
USD / JPY161.578
GBP / USD1.26714
USD / CHF0.904719
USD / CAD1.36986
EUR / JPY173.440
AUD / USD0.665824

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%