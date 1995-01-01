GNF - 幾內亞法郎

The 幾內亞法郎 is the currency of 幾內亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 幾內亞法郎 exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinea Franc is GNF, and the currency symbol is FG. Below, you'll find 幾內亞法郎 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|幾內亞法郎
|Symbol
|法郎
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top GNF conversion
|GNF to USD
|Top GNF chart
|GNF to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 法郎100, 法郎500, 法郎1000, 法郎5000, 法郎10000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of the Republic of Guinea
|Users
幾內亞
