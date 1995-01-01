gnf
GNF - 幾內亞法郎

The 幾內亞法郎 is the currency of 幾內亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 幾內亞法郎 exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinea Franc is GNF, and the currency symbol is FG. Below, you'll find 幾內亞法郎 rates and a currency converter.

幾內亞法郎 Stats

Name幾內亞法郎
Symbol法郎
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top GNF conversionGNF to USD
Top GNF chartGNF to USD chart

幾內亞法郎 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: 法郎100, 法郎500, 法郎1000, 法郎5000, 法郎10000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Guinea
Users
幾內亞

