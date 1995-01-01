gnf
GNF - Guinesisk franc

The Guinesisk franc is the currency of Guinea. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guinesisk franc exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinea Franc is GNF, and the currency symbol is FG. Below, you'll find Guinesisk franc rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Guinesisk franc Stats

NameGuinesisk franc
Symbolfranc
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top GNF conversionGNF to USD
Top GNF chartGNF to USD chart

Guinesisk franc Profile

Bank notesFreq used: franc100, franc500, franc1000, franc5000, franc10000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Guinea
Users
Guinea

Why are you interested in GNF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GNF email updatesGet GNF rates on my phoneGet a GNF currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07481
GBP / EUR1,18047
USD / JPY161,438
GBP / USD1,26878
USD / CHF0,903676
USD / CAD1,36741
EUR / JPY173,515
AUD / USD0,666960

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %