GNF - Franco guineano

The Franco guineano is the currency of Guinea. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco guineano exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinea Franc is GNF, and the currency symbol is FG. Below, you'll find Franco guineano rates and a currency converter.

Franco guineano Stats

NameFranco guineano
SymbolFranco
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top GNF conversionGNF to USD
Top GNF chartGNF to USD chart

Franco guineano Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Franco100, Franco500, Franco1000, Franco5000, Franco10000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Guinea
Users
Guinea

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07457
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,490
GBP / USD1,26852
USD / CHF0,903845
USD / CAD1,36786
EUR / JPY173,532
AUD / USD0,666625

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%