GNF - Franco guineense

The Franco guineense is the currency of Guiné. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco guineense exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinea Franc is GNF, and the currency symbol is FG. Below, you'll find Franco guineense rates and a currency converter.

Franco guineense Stats

NameFranco guineense
SymbolFranco
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top GNF conversionGNF to USD
Top GNF chartGNF to USD chart

Franco guineense Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Franco100, Franco500, Franco1000, Franco5000, Franco10000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Guinea
Users
Guiné

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07477
GBP / EUR1,18052
USD / JPY161,417
GBP / USD1,26878
USD / CHF0,903773
USD / CAD1,36747
EUR / JPY173,486
AUD / USD0,666923

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%