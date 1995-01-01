GNF - الفرنك الغيني

The الفرنك الغيني is the currency of غينيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الفرنك الغيني exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinea Franc is GNF, and the currency symbol is FG. Below, you'll find الفرنك الغيني rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الفرنك الغيني
|Symbol
|فرنك
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top GNF conversion
|GNF to USD
|Top GNF chart
|GNF to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: فرنك100, فرنك500, فرنك1000, فرنك5000, فرنك10000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of the Republic of Guinea
|Users
غينيا
