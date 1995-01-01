gnf
GNF - Guineese frank

The Guineese frank is the currency of Guinee. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guineese frank exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinea Franc is GNF, and the currency symbol is FG. Below, you'll find Guineese frank rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Guineese frank Stats

NameGuineese frank
SymbolFrank
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top GNF conversionGNF to USD
Top GNF chartGNF to USD chart

Guineese frank Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Frank100, Frank500, Frank1000, Frank5000, Frank10000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Guinea
Users
Guinee

Why are you interested in GNF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GNF email updatesGet GNF rates on my phoneGet a GNF currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07376
GBP / EUR1.18078
USD / JPY161.535
GBP / USD1.26788
USD / CHF0.903829
USD / CAD1.36953
EUR / JPY173.450
AUD / USD0.665752

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%