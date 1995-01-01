gnf
GNF - 几内亚法郎

The 几内亚法郎 is the currency of 几内亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 几内亚法郎 exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinea Franc is GNF, and the currency symbol is FG. Below, you'll find 几内亚法郎 rates and a currency converter.

几内亚法郎 Stats

Name几内亚法郎
Symbol法郎
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top GNF conversionGNF to USD
Top GNF chartGNF to USD chart

几内亚法郎 Profile

Bank notesFreq used: 法郎100, 法郎500, 法郎1000, 法郎5000, 法郎10000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Guinea
Users
几内亚

