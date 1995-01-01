gnf
GNF - Franco de Guinea

The Franco de Guinea is the currency of Guinea. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco de Guinea exchange rate is the GNF to USD rate. The currency code for Guinea Franc is GNF, and the currency symbol is FG. Below, you'll find Franco de Guinea rates and a currency converter.

Franco de Guinea Stats

NameFranco de Guinea
SymbolFranco
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top GNF conversionGNF to USD
Top GNF chartGNF to USD chart

Franco de Guinea Profile

Bank notesFreq used: Franco100, Franco500, Franco1000, Franco5000, Franco10000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Republic of Guinea
Users
Guinea

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07459
GBP / EUR1,18059
USD / JPY161,460
GBP / USD1,26866
USD / CHF0,903851
USD / CAD1,36738
EUR / JPY173,504
AUD / USD0,666976

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %