DZD - Algerischer Dinar

The Algerischer Dinar is the currency of Algerien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Algerischer Dinar exchange rate is the DZD to USD rate. The currency code for Algeria Dinar is DZD, and the currency symbol is دج. Below, you'll find Algerischer Dinar rates and a currency converter.

Algerischer Dinar Stats

NameAlgerischer Dinar
SymbolDA
Minor unit1/100 = Santeem
Minor unit symbolSanteem
Top DZD conversionDZD to USD
Top DZD chartDZD to USD chart

Algerischer Dinar Profile

CoinsFreq used: DA5, DA20, DA50
Rarely used: DA1, DA2, DA100
Bank notesFreq used: DA100, DA200, DA500, DA1000, DA2000
Central bankBank of Algeria
Users
Algerien

