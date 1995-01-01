dzd
DZD - 阿尔及利亚第纳尔

The 阿尔及利亚第纳尔 is the currency of 阿尔及利亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 阿尔及利亚第纳尔 exchange rate is the DZD to USD rate. The currency code for Algeria Dinar is DZD, and the currency symbol is دج. Below, you'll find 阿尔及利亚第纳尔 rates and a currency converter.

阿尔及利亚第纳尔 Stats

Name阿尔及利亚第纳尔
SymbolDA
Minor unit1/100 = Santeem
Minor unit symbolSanteem
Top DZD conversionDZD to USD
Top DZD chartDZD to USD chart

阿尔及利亚第纳尔 Profile

CoinsFreq used: DA5, DA20, DA50
Rarely used: DA1, DA2, DA100
Bank notesFreq used: DA100, DA200, DA500, DA1000, DA2000
Central bankBank of Algeria
Users
阿尔及利亚

