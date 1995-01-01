DZD - アルジェリアディナール

The アルジェリアディナール is the currency of アルジェリア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular アルジェリアディナール exchange rate is the DZD to USD rate. The currency code for Algeria Dinar is DZD, and the currency symbol is دج. Below, you'll find アルジェリアディナール rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|アルジェリアディナール
|Symbol
|DA
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Santeem
|Minor unit symbol
|Santeem
|Top DZD conversion
|DZD to USD
|Top DZD chart
|DZD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: DA5, DA20, DA50
Rarely used: DA1, DA2, DA100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: DA100, DA200, DA500, DA1000, DA2000
|Central bank
|Bank of Algeria
|Users
アルジェリア
アルジェリア
