dzd
DZD - アルジェリアディナール

The アルジェリアディナール is the currency of アルジェリア. Our currency rankings show that the most popular アルジェリアディナール exchange rate is the DZD to USD rate. The currency code for Algeria Dinar is DZD, and the currency symbol is دج. Below, you'll find アルジェリアディナール rates and a currency converter.

アルジェリアディナール Stats

Nameアルジェリアディナール
SymbolDA
Minor unit1/100 = Santeem
Minor unit symbolSanteem
Top DZD conversionDZD to USD
Top DZD chartDZD to USD chart

アルジェリアディナール Profile

CoinsFreq used: DA5, DA20, DA50
Rarely used: DA1, DA2, DA100
Bank notesFreq used: DA100, DA200, DA500, DA1000, DA2000
Central bankBank of Algeria
Users
アルジェリア

