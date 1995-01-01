dzd
DZD - الدينار الجزائري

The الدينار الجزائري is the currency of الجزائر. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدينار الجزائري exchange rate is the DZD to USD rate. The currency code for Algeria Dinar is DZD, and the currency symbol is دج. Below, you'll find الدينار الجزائري rates and a currency converter.

الدينار الجزائري Stats

Nameالدينار الجزائري
SymbolDA
Minor unit1/100 = Santeem
Minor unit symbolSanteem
Top DZD conversionDZD to USD
Top DZD chartDZD to USD chart

الدينار الجزائري Profile

CoinsFreq used: DA5, DA20, DA50
Rarely used: DA1, DA2, DA100
Bank notesFreq used: DA100, DA200, DA500, DA1000, DA2000
Central bankBank of Algeria
Users
الجزائر

