DZD - Dinar argelino

The Dinar argelino is the currency of Argélia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinar argelino exchange rate is the DZD to USD rate. The currency code for Algeria Dinar is DZD, and the currency symbol is دج. Below, you'll find Dinar argelino rates and a currency converter.

Dinar argelino Stats

NameDinar argelino
SymbolDA
Minor unit1/100 = Santeem
Minor unit symbolSanteem
Top DZD conversionDZD to USD
Top DZD chartDZD to USD chart

Dinar argelino Profile

CoinsFreq used: DA5, DA20, DA50
Rarely used: DA1, DA2, DA100
Bank notesFreq used: DA100, DA200, DA500, DA1000, DA2000
Central bankBank of Algeria
Users
Argélia

