DZD - Dinaro algerino

The Dinaro algerino is the currency of Algeria. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinaro algerino exchange rate is the DZD to USD rate. The currency code for Algeria Dinar is DZD, and the currency symbol is دج. Below, you'll find Dinaro algerino rates and a currency converter.

Dinaro algerino Stats

NameDinaro algerino
SymbolDA
Minor unit1/100 = Santeem
Minor unit symbolSanteem
Top DZD conversionDZD to USD
Top DZD chartDZD to USD chart

Dinaro algerino Profile

CoinsFreq used: DA5, DA20, DA50
Rarely used: DA1, DA2, DA100
Bank notesFreq used: DA100, DA200, DA500, DA1000, DA2000
Central bankBank of Algeria
Users
Algeria

