dzd
DZD - Dinar algérien

The Dinar algérien is the currency of Algérie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dinar algérien exchange rate is the DZD to USD rate. The currency code for Algeria Dinar is DZD, and the currency symbol is دج. Below, you'll find Dinar algérien rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dinar algérien Stats

NameDinar algérien
SymbolDA
Minor unit1/100 = Santeem
Minor unit symbolSanteem
Top DZD conversionDZD to USD
Top DZD chartDZD to USD chart

Dinar algérien Profile

CoinsFreq used: DA5, DA20, DA50
Rarely used: DA1, DA2, DA100
Bank notesFreq used: DA100, DA200, DA500, DA1000, DA2000
Central bankBank of Algeria
Users
Algérie

Why are you interested in DZD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to DZD email updatesGet DZD rates on my phoneGet a DZD currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07328
GBP / EUR1,18081
USD / JPY161,428
GBP / USD1,26734
USD / CHF0,904236
USD / CAD1,36967
EUR / JPY173,258
AUD / USD0,666388

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %