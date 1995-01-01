DZD - 阿爾及利亞第納爾

The 阿爾及利亞第納爾 is the currency of 阿爾及利亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 阿爾及利亞第納爾 exchange rate is the DZD to USD rate. The currency code for Algeria Dinar is DZD, and the currency symbol is دج. Below, you'll find 阿爾及利亞第納爾 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|阿爾及利亞第納爾
|Symbol
|DA
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Santeem
|Minor unit symbol
|Santeem
|Top DZD conversion
|DZD to USD
|Top DZD chart
|DZD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: DA5, DA20, DA50
Rarely used: DA1, DA2, DA100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: DA100, DA200, DA500, DA1000, DA2000
|Central bank
|Bank of Algeria
|Users
阿爾及利亞
阿爾及利亞
