DZD - 阿爾及利亞第納爾

The 阿爾及利亞第納爾 is the currency of 阿爾及利亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 阿爾及利亞第納爾 exchange rate is the DZD to USD rate. The currency code for Algeria Dinar is DZD , and the currency symbol is دج. Below, you'll find 阿爾及利亞第納爾 rates and a currency converter.