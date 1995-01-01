dzd
DZD - 阿爾及利亞第納爾

The 阿爾及利亞第納爾 is the currency of 阿爾及利亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 阿爾及利亞第納爾 exchange rate is the DZD to USD rate. The currency code for Algeria Dinar is DZD, and the currency symbol is دج. Below, you'll find 阿爾及利亞第納爾 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

阿爾及利亞第納爾 Stats

Name阿爾及利亞第納爾
SymbolDA
Minor unit1/100 = Santeem
Minor unit symbolSanteem
Top DZD conversionDZD to USD
Top DZD chartDZD to USD chart

阿爾及利亞第納爾 Profile

CoinsFreq used: DA5, DA20, DA50
Rarely used: DA1, DA2, DA100
Bank notesFreq used: DA100, DA200, DA500, DA1000, DA2000
Central bankBank of Algeria
Users
阿爾及利亞

Why are you interested in DZD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to DZD email updatesGet DZD rates on my phoneGet a DZD currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07457
GBP / EUR1.18037
USD / JPY161.412
GBP / USD1.26839
USD / CHF0.903617
USD / CAD1.36778
EUR / JPY173.448
AUD / USD0.666653

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%