dzd
DZD - Algerijnse dinar

The Algerijnse dinar is the currency of Algerije. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Algerijnse dinar exchange rate is the DZD to USD rate. The currency code for Algeria Dinar is DZD, and the currency symbol is دج. Below, you'll find Algerijnse dinar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Algerijnse dinar Stats

NameAlgerijnse dinar
SymbolDA
Minor unit1/100 = Santeem
Minor unit symbolSanteem
Top DZD conversionDZD to USD
Top DZD chartDZD to USD chart

Algerijnse dinar Profile

CoinsFreq used: DA5, DA20, DA50
Rarely used: DA1, DA2, DA100
Bank notesFreq used: DA100, DA200, DA500, DA1000, DA2000
Central bankBank of Algeria
Users
Algerije

Why are you interested in DZD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to DZD email updatesGet DZD rates on my phoneGet a DZD currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07459
GBP / EUR1.18051
USD / JPY161.474
GBP / USD1.26856
USD / CHF0.903993
USD / CAD1.36785
EUR / JPY173.518
AUD / USD0.666736

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%