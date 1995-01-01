dzd
DZD - Algerisk dinar

The Algerisk dinar is the currency of Algeriet. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Algerisk dinar exchange rate is the DZD to USD rate. The currency code for Algeria Dinar is DZD, and the currency symbol is دج. Below, you'll find Algerisk dinar rates and a currency converter.

Algerisk dinar Stats

NameAlgerisk dinar
SymbolDA
Minor unit1/100 = Santeem
Minor unit symbolSanteem
Top DZD conversionDZD to USD
Top DZD chartDZD to USD chart

Algerisk dinar Profile

CoinsFreq used: DA5, DA20, DA50
Rarely used: DA1, DA2, DA100
Bank notesFreq used: DA100, DA200, DA500, DA1000, DA2000
Central bankBank of Algeria
Users
Algeriet

