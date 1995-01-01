CVE - Kap-Verde-Escudo

The Kap-Verde-Escudo is the currency of Kap Verde. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kap-Verde-Escudo exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verde Escudo is CVE, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Kap-Verde-Escudo rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Kap-Verde-Escudo
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo (discontinued)
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo (discontinued)
|Top CVE conversion
|CVE to USD
|Top CVE chart
|CVE to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $200, $500, $1000, $2000, $2500, $5000
|Central bank
|Bank of Cape Verde
|Users
Kap Verde
Kap Verde
