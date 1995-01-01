cve
CVE - Kap-Verde-Escudo

The Kap-Verde-Escudo is the currency of Kap Verde. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kap-Verde-Escudo exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verde Escudo is CVE, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Kap-Verde-Escudo rates and a currency converter.

Kap-Verde-Escudo Stats

NameKap-Verde-Escudo
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo (discontinued)
Minor unit symbolCentavo (discontinued)
Top CVE conversionCVE to USD
Top CVE chartCVE to USD chart

Kap-Verde-Escudo Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Bank notesFreq used: $200, $500, $1000, $2000, $2500, $5000
Central bankBank of Cape Verde
Users
Kap Verde

