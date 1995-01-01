cve
CVE - Escudo caboverdiano

The Escudo caboverdiano is the currency of Cabo Verde. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Escudo caboverdiano exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verde Escudo is CVE, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Escudo caboverdiano rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Escudo caboverdiano Stats

NameEscudo caboverdiano
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo (discontinued)
Minor unit symbolCentavo (discontinued)
Top CVE conversionCVE to USD
Top CVE chartCVE to USD chart

Escudo caboverdiano Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Bank notesFreq used: $200, $500, $1000, $2000, $2500, $5000
Central bankBank of Cape Verde
Users
Cabo Verde

Why are you interested in CVE?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to CVE email updatesGet CVE rates on my phoneGet a CVE currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07450
GBP / EUR1,18060
USD / JPY161,475
GBP / USD1,26855
USD / CHF0,904012
USD / CAD1,36794
EUR / JPY173,505
AUD / USD0,666763

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %