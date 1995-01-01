cve
CVE - Escudo cap-verdien

The Escudo cap-verdien is the currency of Cap-Vert. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Escudo cap-verdien exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verde Escudo is CVE, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Escudo cap-verdien rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Escudo cap-verdien Stats

NameEscudo cap-verdien
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo (discontinued)
Minor unit symbolCentavo (discontinued)
Top CVE conversionCVE to USD
Top CVE chartCVE to USD chart

Escudo cap-verdien Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Bank notesFreq used: $200, $500, $1000, $2000, $2500, $5000
Central bankBank of Cape Verde
Users
Cap-Vert

Why are you interested in CVE?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to CVE email updatesGet CVE rates on my phoneGet a CVE currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07459
GBP / EUR1,18050
USD / JPY161,458
GBP / USD1,26855
USD / CHF0,903943
USD / CAD1,36761
EUR / JPY173,501
AUD / USD0,666805

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %