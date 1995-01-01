CVE - إسكيدو الرأس الأخضر

The إسكيدو الرأس الأخضر is the currency of الرأس الأخضر. Our currency rankings show that the most popular إسكيدو الرأس الأخضر exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verde Escudo is CVE, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find إسكيدو الرأس الأخضر rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|إسكيدو الرأس الأخضر
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo (discontinued)
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo (discontinued)
|Top CVE conversion
|CVE to USD
|Top CVE chart
|CVE to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $200, $500, $1000, $2000, $2500, $5000
|Central bank
|Bank of Cape Verde
|Users
الرأس الأخضر
الرأس الأخضر
