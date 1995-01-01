cve
CVE - 佛得角埃斯库多

The 佛得角埃斯库多 is the currency of 佛得角. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 佛得角埃斯库多 exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verde Escudo is CVE, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 佛得角埃斯库多 rates and a currency converter.

佛得角埃斯库多 Stats

Name佛得角埃斯库多
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo (discontinued)
Minor unit symbolCentavo (discontinued)
Top CVE conversionCVE to USD
Top CVE chartCVE to USD chart

佛得角埃斯库多 Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Bank notesFreq used: $200, $500, $1000, $2000, $2500, $5000
Central bankBank of Cape Verde
Users
佛得角

