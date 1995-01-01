cve
CVE - Kapverdisk escudo

The Kapverdisk escudo is the currency of Kap Verde. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kapverdisk escudo exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verde Escudo is CVE, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Kapverdisk escudo rates and a currency converter.

Kapverdisk escudo Stats

NameKapverdisk escudo
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo (discontinued)
Minor unit symbolCentavo (discontinued)
Top CVE conversionCVE to USD
Top CVE chartCVE to USD chart

Kapverdisk escudo Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Bank notesFreq used: $200, $500, $1000, $2000, $2500, $5000
Central bankBank of Cape Verde
Users
Kap Verde

