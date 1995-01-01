cve
CVE - カーボベルデエスクード

The カーボベルデエスクード is the currency of カーボベルデ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular カーボベルデエスクード exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verde Escudo is CVE, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find カーボベルデエスクード rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

カーボベルデエスクード Stats

Nameカーボベルデエスクード
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo (discontinued)
Minor unit symbolCentavo (discontinued)
Top CVE conversionCVE to USD
Top CVE chartCVE to USD chart

カーボベルデエスクード Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Bank notesFreq used: $200, $500, $1000, $2000, $2500, $5000
Central bankBank of Cape Verde
Users
カーボベルデ

Why are you interested in CVE?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to CVE email updatesGet CVE rates on my phoneGet a CVE currency data API for my business

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07414
GBP / EUR1.18054
USD / JPY161.478
GBP / USD1.26807
USD / CHF0.904296
USD / CAD1.36830
EUR / JPY173.451
AUD / USD0.666572

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%