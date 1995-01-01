cve
CVE - Kaapverdische escudo

The Kaapverdische escudo is the currency of Kaapverdië. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kaapverdische escudo exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verde Escudo is CVE, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Kaapverdische escudo rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Kaapverdische escudo Stats

NameKaapverdische escudo
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo (discontinued)
Minor unit symbolCentavo (discontinued)
Top CVE conversionCVE to USD
Top CVE chartCVE to USD chart

Kaapverdische escudo Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Bank notesFreq used: $200, $500, $1000, $2000, $2500, $5000
Central bankBank of Cape Verde
Users
Kaapverdië

Why are you interested in CVE?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to CVE email updatesGet CVE rates on my phoneGet a CVE currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07358
GBP / EUR1.18007
USD / JPY161.567
GBP / USD1.26690
USD / CHF0.904604
USD / CAD1.36879
EUR / JPY173.456
AUD / USD0.666213

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%