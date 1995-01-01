cve
CVE - 佛得角埃斯庫多

The 佛得角埃斯庫多 is the currency of 佛得角. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 佛得角埃斯庫多 exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verde Escudo is CVE, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 佛得角埃斯庫多 rates and a currency converter.

佛得角埃斯庫多 Stats

Name佛得角埃斯庫多
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo (discontinued)
Minor unit symbolCentavo (discontinued)
Top CVE conversionCVE to USD
Top CVE chartCVE to USD chart

佛得角埃斯庫多 Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Bank notesFreq used: $200, $500, $1000, $2000, $2500, $5000
Central bankBank of Cape Verde
Users
佛得角

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07455
GBP / EUR1.18035
USD / JPY161.416
GBP / USD1.26835
USD / CHF0.903571
USD / CAD1.36778
EUR / JPY173.450
AUD / USD0.666657

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%