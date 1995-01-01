cve
CVE - Escudo capoverdiano

The Escudo capoverdiano is the currency of Capo Verde. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Escudo capoverdiano exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verde Escudo is CVE, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Escudo capoverdiano rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Escudo capoverdiano Stats

NameEscudo capoverdiano
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo (discontinued)
Minor unit symbolCentavo (discontinued)
Top CVE conversionCVE to USD
Top CVE chartCVE to USD chart

Escudo capoverdiano Profile

CoinsFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, $100
Bank notesFreq used: $200, $500, $1000, $2000, $2500, $5000
Central bankBank of Cape Verde
Users
Capo Verde

Why are you interested in CVE?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to CVE email updatesGet CVE rates on my phoneGet a CVE currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07456
GBP / EUR1,18053
USD / JPY161,457
GBP / USD1,26855
USD / CHF0,903986
USD / CAD1,36778
EUR / JPY173,495
AUD / USD0,666734

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%